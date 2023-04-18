DEMOTTE – In July 2022, the Kankakee Valley Post News featured a story about Boy Scout Shane Finch and his perseverance through the pandemic and a bout with “long COVID” to earn his Eagle Scout badge. On Friday afternoon, a group of supporters and family were joined by Diva Rish of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon on his completed project, a pavilion at DeMotte Christian High School.
Although odds were against him, Finch will soon receive Boy Scout’s highest honor, his Eagle Scout badge for fulfilling his dream of building a pavilion for his school. His pursuit of the badge began in eighth grade and completed before his 18th birthday as required. He began raising funds and was well on his way to begin the project when COVID hit. In October 2020, he contracted the virus that took its toll on him, causing lingering health issues including extreme fatigue and listlessness. He lost weight and wasn’t able to compete in sports that he loved. He even had to do home schooling because he wasn’t able to attend school.