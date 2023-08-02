Women's Circle of Giving 2023

The members of the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving mark 20 years of making a positive difference in the lives of residents in our community this year.

 File Photo

September 1, 2023, is less than 1 month away, and it is the deadline for all 501 (c) 3 not for profit groups to submit their grant applications to the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving for funding grants.

In the past grants have gone to diverse groups, including Keener Township Fire Dept., Little League and Soccer League, DeMotte Elementary School, DeMotte Christian Schools, KVHS Tech classes, DeMotte Historical Society, Fase Senior Center, and Valley Community Players.

Tags