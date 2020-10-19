LAKE VILLAGE — The Newton County Sheriff's Department responded to a fatal crash Monday (Oct. 19) morning.
Around 10:35 a.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in a field that had struck a tree.
The preliminary investigation indicates the passenger car had been southbound on US 41, south of Lake Village. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and traveled through a field striking a tree along a waterway (2 miles southwest of US 41 and SR 10).
The sole occupant, an 87-year old white male, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newton County Coroner.
The crash is still an active investigation. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Deputy Sprayberry at 219-474-6081 ext. 3114.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake Township Fire Dept, Newton County EMS and the Newton County Coroner.