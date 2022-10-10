DEMOTTE — The third annual Fall at the Barn, presented by the Homestead Barn on 700 West south of DeMotte, brought 23 vendors to the site for three days. Food vendors were also present to provide sustenance for the customers. The three-day event was held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and though not a part of it, it coincided with the Olde October Stroll, which ran all three days as well.

Dawn Toppen, who organizes the Fall at the Barn each year said, "We have high quality vendors and a great group of followers."

