DEMOTTE — The third annual Fall at the Barn, presented by the Homestead Barn on 700 West south of DeMotte, brought 23 vendors to the site for three days. Food vendors were also present to provide sustenance for the customers. The three-day event was held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and though not a part of it, it coincided with the Olde October Stroll, which ran all three days as well.
Dawn Toppen, who organizes the Fall at the Barn each year said, "We have high quality vendors and a great group of followers."
The Olde October Stroll featured 10 different sites and around 50 vendors offering a wide variety of items and a great way to get all the holiday shopping out of the way without having to face the crowds at big box stores.
The 10 sites were spaced around DeMotte and Wheatfield, in rural areas in beautiful fall settings with the trees changing colors seemingly to match the fall themed shopping experience. And every stop had a good crowd strolling their way through the booths set up at each site.
If you've never been, go next year. It's a great way to spend a day especially if the weather is as beautiful as it was this year.