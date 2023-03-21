Fairchild House

The historic Fairchild House sits on 9th St. across from the library. It is in need of exterior work and fund raising for the project has begun.

 Photo by Nathan Jaki

DEMOTTE — Known for its antique furniture, rustic atmosphere and fun events, the Fairchild House is a treasured staple of DeMotte. To maintain the century-old building, the nonprofit Fairchild Preservation Board is hosting a fundraiser with a special raffle prize - a free game at Sandy Pines golf course for four people. Tickets are available at Ace Hardware for $5 each, with the raffle drawing being on May 9.

Pat Kopanda, a member of the Fairchild Preservation Board, noted that Sandy Pines donated the golf game, which is good to use for the rest of 2023.