DEMOTTE — Known for its antique furniture, rustic atmosphere and fun events, the Fairchild House is a treasured staple of DeMotte. To maintain the century-old building, the nonprofit Fairchild Preservation Board is hosting a fundraiser with a special raffle prize - a free game at Sandy Pines golf course for four people. Tickets are available at Ace Hardware for $5 each, with the raffle drawing being on May 9.
Pat Kopanda, a member of the Fairchild Preservation Board, noted that Sandy Pines donated the golf game, which is good to use for the rest of 2023.
“It’s [Sandy Pines] one of the best things to do around here right now,” said Kopanda. “Everyone wants to golf. It’s a lovely place. It’s a gorgeous golf course.”
The ticket sales will go toward building costs to restore the Fairchild House. The building, now over 100 years old, is showing signs of deterioration on its exterior. The board wants to “tuckpoint” the house, a process for which old, decaying grout is removed from tile and replaced with fresh grout.
“We’ll start with the back of the house because they want to try and match the north side,” said Terri Boezeman, Fairchild Preservation Board member. “They want to try to match the mortar to what's already here, so it looks accurate to the age of the house.”
Though it is uncertain when the construction will be finished, the board intends for the house to keep the same appearance it had when built in 1924.
The Fairchild House is a testament to the legacy of the Fairchild family, particularly Charity Mae Fairchild, who built the house in 1924 with her husband. The Fairchilds were among the first settlers to arrive in DeMotte, with Acton Fairchild arriving in the then-marshy, untamed area in 1866.
Charity Mae was born in 1882 to a family of 12 children. She was a school teacher at DeMotte Elementary School from 1900 to 1939, where she was known for her caring spirit and devotion to her students.
At a time when DeMotte was a small, impoverished area, Charity Mae ensured with her sister, Essa, that all her students would be nourished daily with warm soup instead of the typical lard sandwiches.
“She had no children herself, so her school children were her children,” Boezeman said.
Despite DeMotte being significantly different than in the 1900’s, the Fairchild House still retains the same amenities from during Charity Mae’s lifetime. By giving visitors a taste of refined life in the early 20th century, the house is a popular meeting place for events.
“Graduation parties, weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, family reunions,” Kopanda said. “Some families rent the house for the holidays.”
These events come with a minimal fee to help fund renovations to the house, similar to the current restoration effort. The board also generates funding by hosting events for the community, as well as drawings similar to the Sandy Pines fundraiser.
“We’ve had teas; we’ve had wine events; we’ve had craft nights; we’ve had bunco; we’ve had art shows. And we try to do something different than anybody else in the community does,” Boezeman said.
To get informed on the latest announcements and events from the Fairchild House, follow the Fairchild House page on Facebook. In addition to Ace Hardware, the Fairchild Preservation Board will be selling tickets at Strack & Van Til on March 25 and April 1.