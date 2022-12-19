DeMOTTE — The Fairchild House recently hosted its annual Holiday Tea. The house was all decked out for Christmas, as it welcomed both old and new friends who enjoyed platters of savory hors d'ouevres, and sweet treats. The event was complete with guest maitre d' Greg Michelin welcoming the ladies at the door.

Holiday basket winner

Maureen Collum poses with the holiday basket she won.

To start the afternoon Pat Kopanda, a board member, told guests a bit about the history of the Fairchild family, and in particular Charity Mae, and her care to make sure her students at the DeMotte Elementary School each had a homemade Thanksgiving Day dinner served at school.

Winning an apple pie

Kathy Wells holds her apple pie she won as a door prize.

Trending Food Videos