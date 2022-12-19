DeMOTTE — The Fairchild House recently hosted its annual Holiday Tea. The house was all decked out for Christmas, as it welcomed both old and new friends who enjoyed platters of savory hors d'ouevres, and sweet treats. The event was complete with guest maitre d' Greg Michelin welcoming the ladies at the door.
To start the afternoon Pat Kopanda, a board member, told guests a bit about the history of the Fairchild family, and in particular Charity Mae, and her care to make sure her students at the DeMotte Elementary School each had a homemade Thanksgiving Day dinner served at school.
Holiday Tea giveaways included an oriole bird feeder; a gift basket with wine, glasses, socks, books, and chocolates; a gift basket with tea and a teapot, cup, chocolate truffles, socks and books; and two fresh pies. The afternoon was filled with laughter and friendship, and the ladies really had a great time.
Proceeds from the Holiday Tea go to the upkeep of the Fairchild House. Just as important as the money raised by this event is the appreciation and use of the Fairchild House as a gathering place for our community. It is the perfect in-town location for parties, meetings, educational events, and celebrations of all types. If you are interested in visiting or using the Fairchild House for your upcoming event, please call Kopanda at 219-987-3403.