The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Jasper County from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. A heat advisory. is in effect in Newton County Monday through Tuesday evening.
* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with heat index
values up to around 110 possible.
* WHERE...In Illinois, McHenry, Lake IL, DuPage, Northern Cook,
Central Cook and Southern Cook Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN,
Porter and Jasper Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
A hazardous weather outlook, which includes Newton and Jasper states:
Tuesday... elevated excessive heat risk.
Wednesday and Thursday... significant excessive heat risk.
Friday...limited excessive heat risk.
Oppressive and dangerous heat and humidity are expected to return Tuesday through Thursday. Peak afternoon heat indices up to 105 are expected Tuesday afternoon, mainly west of a Rockford to Rensselaer IN line. Intense, dangerous heat is expected areawide Wednesday and Thursday with peak afternoon heat indices of 105 to 115 degrees possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.