DEMOTTE — $2000 in Dutch Guilder will be distributed at the 2023 Touch of Dutch Festival in DeMotte on Saturday, Aug. 12.
This money is sponsored by businesses that want to give back to the community they so generously serve! Once you receive the guilder, you just spend it like money at any of the over 140 vendors at the Touch of Dutch (beer garden excluded).
You may get guilder while watching the parade, you may get guilder by visiting one of the sponsoring businesses or you may get guilder when you see them launched at the festival!
Special thanks to these fine businesses for making this a fun and exciting event at the Touch of Dutch Festival.
* Krooswyk Plumbing Heating & Air
* Discover Jasper County Tourism
* Hoosier Daddy's Homemade Ice Cream
* First Trust Credit Union
The Touch of Dutch Festival, Parade and Car Show are on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Spencer Park in DeMotte.