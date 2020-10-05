JASPER COUNTY — On Saturday morning, Oct. 3, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Trooper A. Partyka responded to a single vehicle crash on I-65 at the 217 mile-marker in Jasper County. Preliminary investigation by Trooper Partyka shows that a black 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound when for unknown reasons, the Jeep left the roadway and drove into the grass median. The Jeep rolled over several times and came to a rest in the median.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. A medical helicopter was requested and transported the driver to Christ Advocate Hospital in Illinois for treatment. The driver has been identified as Jeneisha H. Thomas, 20, from Matteson, Illinois. Family has been notified.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact Trooper Partyka at the Lowell Post-219-696-6242.
Assisting at the scene was the Rensselaer Fire/EMS Dept. and Village Motors Towing Service.