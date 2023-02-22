On Saturday, Feb. 4, over 70 KV Choir students participated in the ISSMA Vocal Solo & Ensemble competition held at Valparaiso High School. Students have been working to prepare for their performances since December and their efforts really paid off. Here are the results from the event:
Kankakee Valley High School
Group I Solos - Group I Solos that earn a Gold rating will advance to the State competition in Indianapolis on February 18.
Erin Ames - Gold
Maddie Ames - Gold
Addy Arnett - Gold
Emma Bean - Gold
Simone Blanco - Gold
Chloe Boer - Gold
Emma Brewster - Gold
Carlos Cruz - Silver
Aubrey Geeve - Gold
Abigale Kaluf - Gold
Norah Kurdelak - Gold
Faith Manning - Gold
Harley Mincy - Silver
Benjamin Minix - Gold
Theo Pundrich -Silver
Amaya Ross - Silver
Lyndsey Sipe - Gold
Bailey Smith - Gold
Faith Terborg - Gold
Group II Solos
Alana Mills - Gold
Ray Nordyke - Gold
Group I Ensembles - Group I Ensembles that earn a Gold rating will advance to State.
Sextet: Erin Ames, Mackenzie Parker, Simone Blanco, Kaliana Hemphill, Reese Smith, Faith Terborg - Gold
Quintet: Norah Kurdelak, Faith Manning, Ben Minix, Amaya Ross, Bailey Smith - Gold
Trio: Emma Bean, Aubrey Geeve, Harley Mincy - Gold
Trio: Emily Erb, Abby Kaluf, Emily Yost: Silver
Trio: Emma Brewster, Norah Kurdelak, Alexis Prpa, Marietta Wright, Gwyn Meisenheimer - Silver
GROUP I BARBERSHOP QUARTETS - Group I Ensembles that earn a Gold rating will advance to State.
Lyndsey Sipe, Maddie Ames, Harley Mincy, Emma Bean - Gold
Emma Bean, Chloe Boer, Harley Mincy, Amaya Ross - Gold
Abby Kaluf, Ben Minix, Jon Sams, Lyndsey Sipe - Silver
Aubrey Geeve, Faith Manning, Gwyn Meisenheimer, Bailey Smith - Silver
GROUP II ENSEMBLES
HS/MS MEN: Ben Minix, Jon Carter, Carlos Cruz, Parker Birchett, Erick Chantharasy, Seth Grundell, Markus Terborg, Damien Peach, Will Chestnut - Gold
QUINTET: Carlos Cruz, Karalyn Korbitz,Theo Pundrich, Madison Scally, Marietta Wright - Silver
QUARTET: Yasmine Albor, Keely Culbreth, Alana Mills, Ray Nordyke - Silver
KANKAKEE VALLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL
SOLOS
McKinley Conners - Gold
Leah Hanselman - Silver
Amillya Mahler - Gold
Emma Mathews- Gold
Corey Nannenga - Gold
Madison Nettrouer- Gold
Damien Peach - Silver
Jessa Pena - Silver
Alivia Peters - Gold
Markus Terborg - Gold
Samantha Urban (piano) - Gold
Julia Valles - Silver
Jacqueline VanderWoude - Gold
Damien Vargas- Gold
Kayla Westphal - Gold
KVMS ENSEMBLES
8th Grade Ensemble: Brooklyn Contreras, Savannah Garcia, Maddie Hemphill, Kahlan Kerns, Kierstyn McKown, Amillya Mahler, Jessa Pena, Brooklyn Spath, Kayla Westphal - Gold
7th Grade Ensemble: Leah Caballero, Makayla Lacefield, Corey Nannenga, Madison Nettrouer, Sophia Reyes, Sophie Steinberg, Ainsley Summers, Arianna Swart, Farrah Voris, Alyssa Waddle, Amelia Wright - SILVER
6th Grade Ensemble: McKinley Conners, Sophia Gray, Rylie Irvine, Autumn Martin, Masen Miller, Matthew Rohrer, Celia Swientek, Mckenzie Taden - Gold
HS/MS Men's Ensemble: Parker Birchett, Jon Carter, Will Chestnut, Carlos Cruz, Erick Chantharasy, Seth Grundell, Ben Minix, Damien Peach, Markus Terborg,