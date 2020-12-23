JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County councilman Gerrit DeVries was ready to take a break from county government after serving 12 years.
Meanwhile, fellow councilman Andy Andree, who served eight years on the council, would have liked to have one more term to complete work on a few projects, but said it wasn’t meant to be.
Both men were celebrated for their commitment to the county during the December council meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Beginning next month, Andree and DeVries’ at-large seats will be filled by Jeff DeYoung of DeMotte and Brian Moore of Rensselaer. Both are new to county politics.
DeVries, a retired optometrist from DeMotte, first took office as an at-large pick on Jan. 1 of 2009. He enjoyed his time as a councilman, but felt it was time to step aside, announcing he wouldn’t seek another term in 2019.
“I just felt that 12 years is pretty much enough for anyone in political office,” he said. “It was time for change in who holds that position.”
He first threw his hat into county politics in 2008, angered by continued increases in local option income taxes or LOIT.
LOIT was developed to provide credits for taxpayers and decrease reliance on property taxes, among other things.
“(It) was virtually unchecked and felt such a continuing rise would be most damaging to Jasper County,” he said. “It was pretty much put in place by those who, in my view, did not have a balanced perspective of the residents of this county as not all residents were in the business of agriculture. As a practicing eye doctor, I knew from talking with patients, they were tired of the level of the tax being over three percent. It had to be curtailed.”
With help from former councilman John Price, DeVries was able to bring those taxes back under three percent, which he is most proud of.
“Since that time, the entire structure has changed and so the LOIT is no longer an entity by itself,” DeVries said, “but is combined with a few other entities.”
DeVries said he enjoyed rubbing elbows with fellow councilmen on the many issues that faced the county during his three terms. By the end of the day, different personalities and conflicting views on matters would eventually come together to get the work finished.
“There has been strong disagreement on some issues, for sure, but that’s part of serving in government,” he said. “After a ‘fight’ on the issue, we put it all aside. I must admit, I have in those years grown in my appreciation and admiration of the business of agriculture, both land as well as animal. I have grown to understand the diversity of the residents of Jasper County, as big as it is. It’s not just the north end.
“The talents that each of those with whom I have served has been most appreciated as each meeting has brought together a generous supply of knowledge and leadership.”
DeVries bows out as the “senior member” of the council, which is comprised of four men from the southern end of the county and three from the northern end. He said he was impressed by the leadership shown by council president Rein Bontreger as well as commissioner Kendell Culp, who is currently the face of that county body.
“I want to heartily commend councilman Bontreger for the role he has as president of this council and his manner of addressing the concerns of the citizens and fellow officer holders who have presented at each of our meetings,” DeVries said. “And I don’t speak of this to blow smoke, as I admire those who lead and lead well. And he certainly does.
“I also say that in regards to commissioner Culp, who serves with an extreme measure of knowledge in every meeting in which he attends and serves.”
DeVries believes he is leaving the council in good hands. Besides Moore and DeYoung, the 2021 council will also feature Bontreger, Paul Norwine, Brett Risner, Gary Fritts and Steve Jordan.
“We’re blessed in this county to have an excellent group of people who have stepped forward to serve in the difficult and most challenging world of elected office,” he said. “As a man of Christian faith, I hope I have demonstrated that perspective in how I was privileged to have served.”
Andree, who served as vice president of the council the past four years, was also complimentary of his fellow councilmen. The owner of a construction company in DeMotte, he felt the council addressed issues that affected all areas of the county, both north and south.
“I can’t say enough about the fine people I met in the southern part of the county,” he said. “All the people in the courthouse, the judges and their staff. And also the council members who truly show a great love for our county.”
Andree lost a chance to return to the council by eight votes, falling just behind Risner, Moore and DeYoung in November’s General Election. He said a decision or two he made with the council may have turned some people, including friends, against him.
“We all know that sometimes we have to make decisions that not everyone agrees with. That’s part of the job,” he said.
County officials were happy to have someone in the construction business they could lean on when renovations were needed to county buildings. Andree was able to help remodel the courthouse and renovate a former Rensselaer bank into a new home for the prosecutor and probation offices.
“I was asked by the commissioners if I would be interested in working with them on the courthouse and I obliged,” he said. “We contracted companies to install new modern boilers for heating and air conditioning systems. We also installed new windows and insulation to be more efficient. At the same time working with department heads and judges to do a deep cleaning in the basement of the courthouse; cleaning out areas from a time gone by.
“We installed a new entrance on the west side of the courthouse and a new air lock on the east entrance. It seemed like one project would finish and another would begin. That’s the fun of it.”
Last year, the county converted the old PNC Bank on Cullen Street into a new government annex.
“We were able have an elevator installed and do a little remodeling and the building became a new home for the prosecutor’s office and probation office,” Andree said.
Both departments have occupied the old bank building for nearly a year and cherish the extra space.
When Andree was elected to office in 2012, it was his first foray into county politics. He leaves knowing he and the council made several tough decisions that only benefit the county.
“The eight years that I served seemed to fly by and I’m very proud to have served with the council,” he said. “Their love for the county and doing everything possible to keep the taxes in check … Thank you for allowing me to serve. I think we made a good team. I also wish the best to the new members Brian and Jeff. You can’t do it alone; it takes a team to do it right.”