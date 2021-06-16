DEMOTTE, Ind. — The DeMotte Womens’ Circle of Giving enjoyed meeting this past week for the first time since the start of the covid pandemic. The DeMotte Womens’ Circle of Giving is the oldest chapter in Jasper County, being first established in 2003.
Over these 18 years of philanthropy, the organization has awarded over $71,000. This is an extraordinary feat by the community minded women of our town. And the best thing about this group is that every dollar collected in the annual dues of $100 in the spring is given back out into our community in grants to non-profit organizations in the fall.
The grants can range in amounts from $200 up to $2000. Groups receiving grant awards in the past have included: Girl Scouts; DeMotte Historical Society; Keener Township Fire Dept.; Keener EMT; KVHS Band; Christian Covenant HS; DES; DCS; KVHS Technology Student Assoc., JCPL; and the Valley Community Players. Grants have also been awarded to individual teachers for specific one time projects.
The DeMotte Circle of Giving has only two meetings a year, with members also welcomed to attend the grant awarding in October. All grant recipients are decided by the members of the circle. Every dollar collected in dues goes back out to directly impact the town of DeMotte, making it a better place to live, learn, play, and work.
Conditions for applying for a grant are simple: The organization must be a registered not-for-profit 501 (c) 3, and grant applications are due September 1, 2021. Grant applications and more information about the easy grant writing process can be obtained by calling Charlotte at 987-6320, or through the Jasper Foundation online at: http://www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org
Please know that we need you, the women of our community, to continue making a difference. If you are interested in joining The DeMotte Womens’ Circle of Giving to celebrate your power as a woman with your philanthropy, please call Charlotte at 987-6320, or write to: info@jasperfdn.org