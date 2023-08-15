DEMOTTE — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting an accident on the morning of Aug. 11, at around 10:12 a.m., on C.R. 1200 W., located south of C.R. 1200 N. The caller conveyed that the vehicle's driver had been thrown out of the vehicle due to the impact. The driver, identified as Rebecca M. Crane, age 32, of DeMotte, was ejected from the vehicle and was declared deceased at the scene.
Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the scene, alongside the Keener Township Ambulance and fire services. After arrival, the personnel from the Keener Township Ambulance Service located Crane and promptly requested the involvement of the Jasper County Coroner's Office, requesting them to come to the scene.
The on-scene Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies initiated their preliminary inquiry. Physical evidence at the location indicated that the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck had been traveling southbound on C.R. 1200 W. Just before the accident, the truck crossed the center line and veered off the roadway to the east side, entering a deep dry ditch.
Within the ditch, the pickup continued its southward trajectory, colliding with multiple trees along its left (driver’s) side. The force of these impacts led to the detachment of the driver's door from the vehicle and ultimately resulted in the ejection of the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt. The pickup came to a stop after rolling within the confines of the ditch.
The deceased was the sole occupant of the pickup truck.
According to her obituary, Rebecca Crane was an assistant manager at SP19 for 12 years and leaves a son, Isaac Martinez, parents Terri and Donald McCracken and William Crane, siblings Amanda Schutz and Hannah Crane and boyfriend Nicholas Martinez.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at First Church, Wheatfield. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Hill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her son, Isaac. Boersma Funeral Home of Wheatfield is in charge of arrangements.
The investigation by the sheriff's department remains ongoing at this time.