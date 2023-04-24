DEMOTTE — Scouts from all across Sagamore Council were welcomed to their annual camporee from April 21 to April 23. The celebration was hosted by Troop 167 of DeMotte, and was located for the first time at Spencer Park. With the theme being “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin,’” the scouts were treated to a fun weekend learning the ins and outs of the trucking industry for the Truck Transportation Merit Badge. In total, 22 scouts attended from Troop 167 and Troop 177, both located in DeMotte, and Troop 200, who ventured all the way from Kokomo. One cub scout from Pack 3157 also attended.

The event was led by Camporee Coordinator David Straley, Scoutmaster of Troop 167. After noticing no other troops in the Sagamore Council were volunteering to host the event, Straley stepped up to organize an event that all could enjoy. For some time, Straley had wanted to do a campout themed around the Truck Transportation Merit Badge, and felt the opportunity seemed right due to his own involvement with the trucking industry.

Tags