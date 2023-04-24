DEMOTTE — Scouts from all across Sagamore Council were welcomed to their annual camporee from April 21 to April 23. The celebration was hosted by Troop 167 of DeMotte, and was located for the first time at Spencer Park. With the theme being “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin,’” the scouts were treated to a fun weekend learning the ins and outs of the trucking industry for the Truck Transportation Merit Badge. In total, 22 scouts attended from Troop 167 and Troop 177, both located in DeMotte, and Troop 200, who ventured all the way from Kokomo. One cub scout from Pack 3157 also attended.
The event was led by Camporee Coordinator David Straley, Scoutmaster of Troop 167. After noticing no other troops in the Sagamore Council were volunteering to host the event, Straley stepped up to organize an event that all could enjoy. For some time, Straley had wanted to do a campout themed around the Truck Transportation Merit Badge, and felt the opportunity seemed right due to his own involvement with the trucking industry.
“It’s not a merit badge that’s very easy to do because the kids are all required to go to a trucking terminal,” said Straley. “And that normally holds them up from getting it, whereas I had access to that and I was able to put it all together.”
To secure Spencer Park for the camporee, Troop 167 attended a meeting with the DeMotte Parks Board, who graciously volunteered the space, as well as the pool house to use as an emergency shelter. To find a trucking terminal, Straley looked toward his employer, Gypsum Express Ltd, stating regional manager Gary Tow was “excited” to hold the workshop due to his passion for community.
All of the scouts arrived Friday evening at Spencer Park, setting up the camp for the weekend. Despite bad weather conditions that night - a typical occurrence for scouting events - everyone was ready for a great time.
One of the scouts who attended was Kaylie Volk, a Star Scout from Troop 177, who said she liked getting to meet scouts from other areas. “I like how all the troops are both together and all three are all combined and naturally doing things together,” said Volk. “Instead of just separating, we all got to know each other and everything else.”
On Saturday, the scouts went to the Gypsum Express terminal for their education in truck transportation. In addition to the facilities from Gypsum Express, the scouts were able to go inside dump trucks provided by Homewood Disposal and Topline Trucking.
For the merit badge, the scouts learned all of the aspects of trucking from industry veterans, including seeing the communication office; talking with shop mechanics to learn about truck safety; learning from truck drivers about different types of trucks, and what a truck driver’s job is like on a daily basis; and how to fill out a truck safety log.
The scouts also played multiple games related to a truck driver’s work. One activity was to park a bicycle connected to a trailer to simulate parking a truck, while another game was a competition to see who could fold a large tarp the fastest. One of the scouts who competed in the tarp game was Kane Jansma, who, after his turn in the match, stated, “I think it’s a lot harder than it looks.”
By the end of the day’s activities, the scouts had finished all of their hard work and completed the Truck Transportation merit badge, adding a great addition to their collections.
On Sunday, the scouts arose to more pleasant weather than the previous morning. After breaking camp, the troops attended a morning church service courtesy of Troop 167 sponsor First Church. Following the service, the scouts checked out and departed for home, leaving a busy, exciting weekend. Straley said that he was happy with the troop’s first camporee and would be interested in hosting again in the future.
Troop 167 has been highly active in the community, including recently raising 2,000 pounds of food for local food pantries during their annual “Scouting For Food” drive on April 8 and April 15. Troop 167 meets every Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First Church of DeMotte. Anyone interested in joining can find the troop on scouting.org