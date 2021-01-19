HEBRON — DeMotte teen Ethan Schoonveld died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle wreck south of Hebron on Friday afternoon.
Schoonveld, 17, was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma at 4:17 p.m. at Franciscan Health Crown Point, according to a release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
The accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. between the intersection of U.S. 231 and Indiana 2 and the bridge over the Kankakee River, according to Porter County Police. It involved two cars and a utility pole.
The crash is under investigation by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and more details were expected to be released after Jan. 19.
Two other individuals involved in the crash were taken to a hospital in Northwest Indiana. Their conditions were unknown as of Friday night.
U.S. 231 was closed to traffic until Friday evening while debris was cleared from the roadway.
According to the Boersma Funeral Home website, Ethan was a junior at Kankakee Valley High School. He is the son of Dustin Schoonveld and Mandi Tagnarelli and has four siblings: Andrew, Anabella and Natalie Schoonveld and Kayla Musch.
He was a member of the Grace Fellowship Youth Group and the Trail Blazers 4-H Club, played trombone with the KVHS band and served in the Adolescent Suicide Prevention Program as a mentor.
Funeral arrangements are pending.