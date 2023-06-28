New uniforms

Public Works Superintendent Dave Yurko models the department's new uniforms for the town council.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

DEMOTTE — Police Chief Tom Jarrette asked the DeMotte Town Council to approve a 5% increase “across the board” for the dispatchers. “We’re in a situation where it’s hard to hire somebody,” he said. “You just can’t hire someone off the street.”

Today’s emergency dispatchers have to be certified in CPR, giving instructions over the phone, and other emergency medical aide to assist callers as they wait for help to arrive and other qualifications in order to perform the highly skilled tasks.

