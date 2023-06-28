DEMOTTE — Police Chief Tom Jarrette asked the DeMotte Town Council to approve a 5% increase “across the board” for the dispatchers. “We’re in a situation where it’s hard to hire somebody,” he said. “You just can’t hire someone off the street.”
Today’s emergency dispatchers have to be certified in CPR, giving instructions over the phone, and other emergency medical aide to assist callers as they wait for help to arrive and other qualifications in order to perform the highly skilled tasks.
“They’re a different breed of dispatchers, a lot more qualified,” he said. The town has dispatchers with longevity on the department, one for 29 years, another for 22 years. He said eventually they will leave. “We want to get ahead of that,” he told the council.
For full-time dispatch, the pay raise equals about $10,000 per year, and half that for part-time. Councilman Mark Boer, liaison for the department, said they have always tried to be at the top of salaries to be able to hire and keep the best, he said. He asked Jarrette if there was money in his budget for the pay increase. Jarrette said there is money in the public safety budget to pay for the raise for the rest of this year that will have to be transferred to pay.
The council then approved the request with no objections. They also approved a new salary ordinance for the increase as well.
Jarette also asked the board to approve the hire of Sara Sweney, a Safety Resource Officer for Tri-County, who is looking for summer work. He said she will work during the summer, and will work weekends during the school year. “We are always skin thin in the summer,” he said, with officers taking vacations. He said she had applied for full-time, but there were no openings. Adding her to the part-time roster does not affect the budget and he will not need to ask for more money to hire her. “She was at the top of her class in almost everything,” Jarrette said. The council also approved the request unanimously.
Public Works Superintendent Dave Yurko and Street Superintendent Michael Orsburn wore the new uniforms they had worked with the council to acquire, happy to finally have them. Yurko said there are some kinks to work out, but that overall they are pleased with Cintas, the uniform company.
Yurko reported he had been in an accident while driving a town-owned pickup. He said he was by the high school stopped in traffic when another drive ran into the truck. He was uninjured and the 2019 pickup truck was not totaled. “We should have it back pretty quick,” he said.
Orsburn reported the next branch pickup is scheduled for July 3. The department still has a full-time opening. He said former street superintendent Jeff Powers, who retired at the end of the 2022, has been filling in whenever possible.
Town Manager Mike Cain asked to council to adjust the engineering contract due to the extension of time for the I65 project completion, which has gone beyond the predicted finish time. He said the length of the sewer contract was extended and the engineering contract needed to reflect that extension. The adjusted total for engineering firm Abonmarche came to $1,653,000.
There was no mention of the status of the Project Ribeye meat packing plant, which is waiting for a contract with the town for sewer use.
Resident thanked the council for “being a great group of officers.” She asked if any meeting with the Jasper County Economic Development is planned for the near future. Council President Jeff Cambe said there is no meeting scheduled at this time.