DEMOTTE — DeMotte joined the Town of Remington and Jasper County with the passage of a tax abatement ordinance.
The ordinance was first brought to the table in late December as Jasper County Economic Development Director Stephen Eastridge stated that the ordinance would create a scorecard template for businesses requesting tax abatements.
“It would create a more streamline process and eliminate competition between communities within Jasper County,” Eastridge added.
The ordinance would establish two different scorecard templates, one for new businesses and another one for existing businesses looking to expand.
The council also voted to pass a resolution forgiving Northwest Jasper Regional District (NORWEJ) for money given to the district to start operations. The resolution states that the work completed by NORWEJ has been a benefit to area schools, businesses, and economic development.
“The Town of DeMotte owns NORWEJ, so we are not losing any money on this,” said council member Mark Boer.
In other news from the Jan. 25 DeMotte Town Council meeting, Police Chief Thomas Jarrette was given permission to move ahead with design work on a new building for storage that would also provide some covered parking for the squad cars. The estimated cost for the new building is between $160,000 and $180,000.
It was reported that the town is now accepting park reservations and May 29 is the “tentative” opening day for the pool.
Engineer Chip Thompson gave a brief update on the I-65 water extension saying that they are waiting on State Revolving Fund (SRF) approval and will be awarding bids for two parts of the project at the end of Feb.
Thompson also added that they are moving forward with the grant application for road improvements.
Discussion on the possible re-opening on Town Hall took place with the council deciding on taking the issue month by month depending on how the numbers trend.
“It is so important to stop the spread,” said Council President Jeff Cambe. “I have seen more people being compliant, but I have also seen people that just don’t care.”
At the end of the meeting, council members and town officials and swerved questions from local boy scouts and girl scout troops.
In other action:
- Final approval was given for the Luden Development
- Police Chief Thomas Jarrette was given permission to purchase a new voice recording system for up to $11,000