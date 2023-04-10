DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Parks Department had an egg-cellent turnout on Saturday, April 8, for their annual Easter Egg Hunt in Spencer Park. Held in three heats by age, 6,000 eggs were available for kids aged 1 through 10 to gather and open to look for either candy or a slip for a prize inside.
The Easter Bunny (Emily Yost) again made an appearance to the delight of most of the kids and to the fright of a few while their parents tried to coax them to take pictures with the oversize bunny.
Admission to the hunt cost a non-perishable food item or a dollar with both going to the Good Neighbor Food Pantry in DeMotte. Eight large boxes were filled to overflowing and $435 in cash were contributed.
Park Director Tina Yost acted as Master of Ceremonies and was again in charge of the event. As the large crowd gathered and in between gathering while the eggs were reset, Yost told some truly awful "yolks" that got people both snickering and groaning.
As she turned loose each egg group, those kids would converge from the large encirclement and begin grabbing as many eggs as they could until the grassy field was clear of all trace of eggs. This was repeated three times and smiles abounded all around.
A number of prizes were in the bandshell with numbers pre-attached to them. Anyone finding an egg with a paper slip with number inside could bring it up to a volunteer and claim the corresponding prize. Prizes ranged from Easter baskets, to oversize stuffed animals and even bicycles.
In addition to the Town of DeMotte and the Park Department, Sycamore Drive-in and Quizno's sponsored the event. New Millenium Mortgage provided doughnuts and hot chocolate to the gathered crowd, as well.