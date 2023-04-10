DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Parks Department had an egg-cellent turnout on Saturday, April 8, for their annual Easter Egg Hunt in Spencer Park. Held in three heats by age, 6,000 eggs were available for kids aged 1 through 10 to gather and open to look for either candy or a slip for a prize inside.

The Easter Bunny (Emily Yost) again made an appearance to the delight of most of the kids and to the fright of a few while their parents tried to coax them to take pictures with the oversize bunny.

