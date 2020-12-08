DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Little League turns 50 next year and will celebrate its golden anniversary in the spring with opening day planned for April 24. The league has grown over the years, and in 1994, the Town of DeMotte opened the Field of Dreams for the baseball program to use.
President of the Board Dan Beauchamps received a certificate of charter from the Little League Baseball Inc. headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.The certificate is in gold and signed by the president of the corporation.
In a letter to the DeMotte Little League, President and CEO Stephen Keener wrote, “This year marks a very significant anniversary for the children in your league as you celebrate 50 years as a chrtered Little League program. Not only is this an opportunity to celebrate the youth in your community, it is an honor for me to present your league with its 2021 Certificate of Charter and, in your special anniversary year, a Gold Certificate recognizing 50 years of continous affiliation with Little League Baseball.
“Through the principled concern of adults who provide wholesome, supervised activity and hold a genuine belief in the value of the Little League program, more than three million participants proudly wear the Little League emblem every summer. Your acceptance of the Charter is a pledge of faith to perpetuate this tradition your league began fifty years ago.”
Beauchamp and his wife Sara have been involved with the DeMotte program for over six years. He is in his third year as president. Sara is the information officer for the league. Since Dan’s time in office, the Little League has added lights for night games, new limestone for the fields, new scoreboards and new dugouts. This year, the league is planning renovations of the bathrooms at the Field of Dreams concession, and adding a second floor storage space. They also want to add more lights to the T-Ball field and the minor league fields.
The local league maintains nine fields at the Field of Dreams and a softball field at Freedom Park in DeMotte. The league belongs to District 1, which includes Lake and Porter Counties, and is the largest league of the 22 in the district.
This past season, the Wheatfield Little League could not play as their fields are on school property, and schools were closed due to the pandemic. The DeMotte Little League went from 368 players in 2019 to 392 in 2020 with a total of 38 teams ranging from T-Ball players through high school aged players, including softball teams.
Registration for the league’s 50th season has begun, starting on Dec. 6. T-Mobile offers scholarships to families who can’t afford the Little League fees, and they opened their program on Dec. 6, so DeMotte opened its registration to accommodate families who can use the assistance from the cell phone company. Beauchamp said last year they had 50 to 55 kids who were able to play due to the program.
The plan for opening day, April 24, will include a night game with the Challenger Division, a division for children with special needs, followed by fireworks. May 15 is planned to be Sponsor Appreciation Day, and will include games and activities throughout the day.
To learn how to register for the 2021 season or to apply for the T-Mobile program, visit the DeMotte Little League’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/demottelittleleague