DEMOTTE — The DeMotte-KV Rotary Club held a special meeting Friday evening at Belstra Milling Co to install new officers and recognize the previous slate. President Elect Carl Meyer took the gavel from President Tim Schultz to begin his year of service at the head of the local club. All other club officers remained in their current positions.

Meyer said he will do his best with the help from club members. He wants to lead the club to build membership and to do more projects in town. He said, even thought it is called the Rotary Ramble, few people associate the annual 5K run/walk with the Rotary, which sponsors the race every year to start the Touch of Dutch Festival in August.

