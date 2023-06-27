DEMOTTE — The DeMotte-KV Rotary Club held a special meeting Friday evening at Belstra Milling Co to install new officers and recognize the previous slate. President Elect Carl Meyer took the gavel from President Tim Schultz to begin his year of service at the head of the local club. All other club officers remained in their current positions.
Meyer said he will do his best with the help from club members. He wants to lead the club to build membership and to do more projects in town. He said, even thought it is called the Rotary Ramble, few people associate the annual 5K run/walk with the Rotary, which sponsors the race every year to start the Touch of Dutch Festival in August.
Schultz listed projects the club did over the past year, including bicycle racks and a wheelchair path from the walking trail in Spencer Park to the playground, which has a handicap accessible swing. He said Meyer will be a “strong leader for the club.”
Rotarian Pat Williamson, Jasper County Sheriff, was in charge of service projects and will continue in that role for the coming year.
Schultz said the club was able to obtain a district grant for Mobile Ministries, which builds mobility carts for third world countries. The club’s teen offshoot, Interact Club ran one of the meetings. The KV High School band performed for the Christmas program, and the club heard an update on the construction at DeMotte Christian High School. “You need to come to the meetings,” he said, “because you learn a lot.”
He thanked Tim Belstra and Bob Jonkman for doing the classification interviews, which help Rotary members learn more about each other.
Meyer told the members to encourage one another. “Rotary is a great organization and I’m proud to be part of it,” he said. He also thanked his wife Clara before introducing the board. Bill Guisinger is secretary, Nick DeKryger – treasurer, Norma Sims – Rotary Foundation, Phil Apple – membership and Patrick Williamson – service projects.
Ed van Wijk, former pastor of the DeMotte United Methodist Church, was present to be part of the club where he was in charge of publicity until moving to Knightstown to pastor the church there. He will be installed as the Rotary District Governor this week at Fair Oaks Farms. Dan Fagan took over in December when van Wijk left and continues in that position under Meyer’s leadership.
The club meets each Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., which includes lunch and a special guest speaker, at the DeMotte United Methodist Church, 227 N. Halleck St. To learn more about Rotary International and the local Rotary Club, visit htps://www.demotterotary.com or speak to one of the members.