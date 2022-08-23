DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council heard from several ladies representing the DeMotte Historical Society at the monthly meeting Monday night. Speaking for the group was Nancy Busch, who was standing in place of the society’s president, Norm Chappell. Busch said they had “matters of great concern” for the public’s safety as well as their own at the Depot Museum that sits in Spencer Park. She said the rear gutters and downspouts are completely clogged and plants are growing out of the gutters. The seepage is damaging the ceiling and is very visible. She said the pine trees behind the building need trimmed.
“We cannot fully open due to a backed up sewer in early May,” she said. She said the clog in the sewer line was cleared at their end but wanted to be sure it was cleared completely.
“This is the 25th anniversary for this group,” she said. “We hoped to have an open house to celebrate but we’re reluctant to open it due to the issues.”
Town Manager Michael Cain explained a crew was sent to check on the sewer pipe. It had been cut by NIPSCO when putting in power lines and it was fixed and cleared of any debris.
“We can breathe one sigh of relief,” Busch responded.
Street Superintendent Jeff Powers admitted the museum had been neglected and apologized. “We need to do better,” he said. The trees were trimmed but it has been at least two years since then, and he said the gutters in the front were replaced but not the gutters in the back of the building.
The ladies asked for gutter guards to prevent future issues. Council President Jeff Cambe said they would look at that after the trees have been trimmed. “We’ll take a look at them and get that taken care of for you,” he said.
The council praised Diva Rish, executive director of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce, and the group who organized the Touch of Dutch. Rish thanked the council and the street department for preparing Spencer Park for the festival held on Aug. 12. “Thank you for the park. It did look fabulous,” she told the board. She said to save the date for next year, Aug. 12, 2023, for next year’s festival.
She was asked about attendance. She said they had record numbers everywhere even in the car show and the bounce house company said they’d sold about $5,000 in tickets for the one day event.
“It gets better every year,” Clerk/Treasurer Peggy Michelin said. Cambe concurred saying it was a great job by everybody who worked on the festival.
In other business, the council approved DeYoung Dirt Works to clean the storm drains downtown. Powers said the drains are completely packed to the top and are packed hard. He said they tried to get the manhole lids off but were unable to do it with the equipment the town has so he asked to have DeYoung do it because the company had done the drains before. The cost will be $3,200 to get the drains cleaned out. Powers said he did ask another company for a quote as well and did not hear back from them.
Powers also said they had the tennis courts cleaned off at Freedom Park and they are ready for the striping that will turn the courts into pickle ball courts.
Cain reported the pool had done very well for this season. It officially closed after the cold rainy weekend dampened hopes of keeping it open on weekends through Labor Day. Cain said they had 5,505 people visit the pool. There is a leak in the pool and they are working on finding a company that will fix it. “We know it will be substantial,” he said.
As Abonmarche engineer Daryl Knip gave his report on the water and sewer projects at I65, he was asked when the Division Street project would be done. He said it is expected to be completed in either the middle or end of October. He said the first phase of the project began in 2003. “It only took 18 years, but we got it done,” he said. The project had to be done in phases due to funding. This is the final phase of the project.