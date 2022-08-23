DeMotte Depot Museum

The DeMotte Depot Museum sits in Spencer Park. It will celebrate 25 years in the park this year and the DeMotte Historical Society hopes to have an open house to celebrate.

DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council heard from several ladies representing the DeMotte Historical Society at the monthly meeting Monday night. Speaking for the group was Nancy Busch, who was standing in place of the society’s president, Norm Chappell. Busch said they had “matters of great concern” for the public’s safety as well as their own at the Depot Museum that sits in Spencer Park. She said the rear gutters and downspouts are completely clogged and plants are growing out of the gutters. The seepage is damaging the ceiling and is very visible. She said the pine trees behind the building need trimmed.

“We cannot fully open due to a backed up sewer in early May,” she said. She said the clog in the sewer line was cleared at their end but wanted to be sure it was cleared completely.

