DeMOTTE — After careful evaluation and physician consolidation efforts, the Franciscan Physician Network (FPN) has decided to close its DeMotte Health Center on Sept. 25, with its physicians moving to the nearby Winfield Health Center.
Franciscan Health Crown Point and its affiliated physicians have served the DeMotte community for the past 30 years and will continue to provide healthcare services to its citizens through nearby clinics.
Patients have been mailed letters informing of them of the closing and nearby options for future care. According to FPN officials, the decision to close DeMotte Health Center was a difficult one, but patients were informed that they can continue to find care at other nearby FPN locations.
Ugochi Genevieve Okoro, MD, and Ann Achufusi, MD, have taken new positions within Franciscan Physician Network at the Winfield Health Center, 11161 Randolph St. Call (219) 662-9424 to make an appointment. Patients may also seek care within Franciscan Physician Network at Lowell Health Center, 4500 W. 181st Ave. For an appointment, call (219) 690-2016. Care is also available at Crown Point Health Center Franciscan Point, 12800 Mississippi Parkway. Call (219) 663-7000 for an appointment.
Patients who remain within FPN will have a seamless transition with uninterrupted access to medical records through MyChart and direct access to Franciscan’s many specialty physicians. All our FPN locations also offer the option of virtual care, allowing patients to meet with their doctor from home through online video appointments.
FPN would like to thank patients for entrusting DeMotte Health Center with their healthcare needs. Through this transition, the health and wellness of patients will continue to be FPN’s highest priority.