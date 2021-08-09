DeMOTTE – A Jasper County couple are in the running for a statewide farming award.
Ryan and Marie Hilton, of DeMotte, were chosen as finalists for Indiana Farm Bureau’s 2021 Young Farmers and Ag Professionals Excellence in Agriculture Award. The awards are conducted as a part of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Award competition.
The other two finalists are from Dearborn and Perry counties, respectively.
The Excellence in Agriculture Award honors Farm Bureau members who do not derive the majority of their income from an owned, production agriculture operation, but who actively contribute and grow their involvement in Farm Bureau and agriculture. Winners must be members of INFB between the ages of 18 and 35.
Excellence in Agriculture Award winners will receive a John Deere Gator (courtesy of Farm Credit Services), a $3,000 cash prize from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance and an all-expenses paid trip to Atlanta, Georgia to compete at the American Farm Bureau annual convention in January, pending COVID-19 restrictions. Runners-up receive a $1,000 cash prize from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.
The Hiltons have been around agriculture their entire lives. Marie grew up on her family’s seed corn farm, and Ryan grew up helping friends work on their family farms.
Ryan works for Belstra Milling Company, a feed mill and transport company that deals primarily with hogs. He has worked at the company for 15 years on the maintenance crew, delivering feed to farms, and currently as the livestock transport driver and logistics coordinator. He wears many hats and is responsible for all communication in preparation for hogs to be picked up and delivered across the country.
Marie holds a bachelor’s degree in education. For more than six years, she has provided daycare for friends and neighbors in the farming community, as well as taking care of the Hiltons’ own children. Marie recently accepted a teaching position at Covenant Christian High School teaching ag science.
The Hiltons are members of the Jasper County Farm Bureau board. They both served as YF&AP State Committee representatives from 2017 to 2019.
The winner will be announced Aug. 26 on the Indiana Farm Bureau Facebook page.