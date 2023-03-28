DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council met Monday night with a full board. Public Works Superintendent Dave Yurko told the board the Project Ribeye “has been a mess.” The meat packing plant is planning to build at the intersection of SR 10 and SR 110, and according to town officials, has not provided the information needed to get the approval for hooking up to town utilities.
Board member Mark Boer said he had received a call from a county commissioner inquiring about the “hold up” for the business. Boer said the town is providing an engineer for free. “I’m not happy about that,” he said.
Council President Jeff Cambe, who also received calls from county commissioners, said, “We’re being pushed that we’re holding up the process but that’s not the case. We have to protect our system.”
The board is frustrated that they haven’t received a “whole lot” of information from the business. They said the target keeps changing, first they were going to have cattle, then talked about pigs and even sheep. Getting usage projections seems to be a problem as well.
“If they are experienced in doing this, they know what kind of usage they need,” Cambe said.
“First and foremost, we are serving the people of DeMotte,” Boer said.
After waiting for information from uniform companies, the council chose a company to provide uniforms for the town employees in the public works, street and parks departments. Last month after hearing proposals from several uniform companies, the council had some questions that needed answers before making a decision.
Yurko said Councilman Dale Eenigenburg “took the reins on uniforms.” He spoke with the companies and agreed with Yurko, recommending Cintas be approved. Cintas offered a contract for about $60 per week for all of the employees with a start up fee just over $1,000. The council approved the recommendation.
They also agreed the employees should have a contract to return the uniforms once employment has been terminated or they leave. They decided they would add verbiage to the town’s employee policy.
The DeMotte Parks Department will host an Easter egg Hunt on April 8, beginning promptly at 10 a.m. at Spencer Park. The cost is $1 or 3 canned goods with all proceeds going to the local food pantry. Parks liaison Alaina Bowman said people should be parked and ready to go before 10 a.m. so the kids don’t miss out on the hunt.
Mowing bids were approved for town properties including the parks. Bids will be advertised in April for renovations and repairs to the town hall, Spencer Park pavilion and the museum depot. Town Manager Mike Cain said the bids should be in by April 20 and ready to be opened and voted on at the April council meeting.
Town Engineer Chip Thompson of Abonmarche Engineering said the sewer project to I-65 is almost complete and will be done by the July 1 completion date. The water project to the east of town is also nearly complete. The Division St. project has some punch list items to be completed and it too will be finished. That was a 5-year project.
“It’s good seeing some of these wind down,” said Cambe. “It got a little hectic.”