Local News

DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council met Monday night with a full board. Public Works Superintendent Dave Yurko told the board the Project Ribeye “has been a mess.” The meat packing plant is planning to build at the intersection of SR 10 and SR 110, and according to town officials, has not provided the information needed to get the approval for hooking up to town utilities.

Board member Mark Boer said he had received a call from a county commissioner inquiring about the “hold up” for the business. Boer said the town is providing an engineer for free. “I’m not happy about that,” he said.

Tags