DEMOTTE — At their final meeting of 2020, the DeMotte Town Council approved the purchase of a new digital sign for the town hall and went through organizational matters for the upcoming year.
The new sign that will replace the existing sign in front of the town hall comes at a cost of $31,850 and will be able to display emergency notifications and messages. A portion of the sign cost ($13,244) will come from CARES Act funding.
In other news, the council approved a $2,300 quote from Hot Wire Electric to replace 16 lighting fixtures at the street department garage, as well as add three lighting fixtures along with some new outlets.
The town council tabled a tax abatement ordinance that was presented by Jasper County Economic Development Director Stephen Eastridge.
“I have been talking with Heather (Tokarz) about this ordinance for a few months,” Eastridge said. “Similar ordinances are already in place for the county and at Remington.”
Eastridge added that the ordinance would create a scorecard template for businesses requesting tax abatements.
“It would create a more streamline process and eliminate competition between communities within Jasper County,” Eastridge added.
The ordinance would establish two different scorecard templates, one for new businesses and another one for existing businesses looking to expand.
The ordinance had not been formally reviewed by the town council and along with Town Attorney Emily Waddle asked for the ordinance to be put on the agenda for January.
The town council did pass the final approval to rezone two lots at Sandy Pine Golf Estate to Planned Unit Development (PUD). The lots, located across from the driving range are part of plans for rental cottages.
In other action, the town council voted to amend the town’s sewer territory ordinance to include the expansion west of I-65.
Clerk/Treasurer Peggy Michelin reported to the council that the 2021 town budget has been approved with no raises for employees. Michelin did however state that the council will look at the tax revenue that comes in this spring and a stipend for employees may be possible.
DeMotte Police Chief Tom Jarrette gave a quick rundown of calls for 2020. Jarette reported that accidents are up this year. While drug arrests, regular arrests, and incident calls were all down. However, he did add that calls for domestic violence went up for 2020.
For the upcoming 2021 year, Jeff Cambe was elected as council president, and Alana Bauman was elected vice president. Dale Eenigenburg will serve as Street Commissioner. Mark Boer will serve as Police Commissioner, Bauman will serve as Parks Commissioner, and Terry Schultz will serve as Sewer Commissioner.
Appointments that were approved included:
- Carolyn Davidson to the BZA (4-year term)
- Andy Andree and Peggy Michelin to NORWEJ (4-year terms)
- Peggy Michelin to the Park Board (4-year term)
- Justin DeKock to the Planning Commission to fill John DeKock’s term that expires Dec. 31, 2022.
- Jeff Cambe, Dale Eenigenburg, and Peggy Michelin to the Planning Commission (1-year terms)
- Mark Boer to the Economic Development Commission (4-year term)
- Mark Boer, Terry Schultz, Jeff Cambe, Alana Bauman, and Dale Eenigenburg to the Redevelopment Commission (1-year terms)
- Emily Waddle as Town Attorney
- Abonmarche Consultants Inc. as Town Engineer
- Heather Tokarz as the town’s representative to the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission (KIRPC).