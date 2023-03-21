The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce is asking for nominations for the 2023 Touch of Dutch Grand Marshal. The Touch of Dutch festival will be held on Aug. 12, with the new Grand Marshal featured in the parade.
Nominees should be people who have contributed years of outstanding voluntary service to the community without benefit of monetary gain. The nominee must be in good standing in the community and should be someone who displays outstanding service, pride and commitment within the DeMotte community through volunteerism.
The nominee’s activities should be above and beyond the nominee’s profession or normal call of duty. He or she should be also be able and willing to carry out the functions of the Grand Marshal on Aug. 12 during the Touch of Dutch Parade.
The Chamber Board of Directors will sometimes have a Citizen of the Year in addition to the grand marshal for the parade. That is not determined until selections take place in May. Your nominee may be called upon as Citizen of the Year, if the board chooses.
Last year’s grand marshal was Heather Tokarz. Since 1976, there have been only four years when there was no parade. During the pandemic, there was no parade or festival in 2020 and 2021, but returned in 2022.
Past 10 Touch of Dutch Grand Marshals:
2018: Friends of DeMotte Parks
2017: Dr. Gerrit and Dianne DeVries
2015: Robert Guerrero/ Citizen of the Year: Kay Spurgeon
2014: Char Groet/ Citizen of the Year: Kathleen Van Der Molen