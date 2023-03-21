Grand Marshal

2022 Grand Marshal Heather Tokarz waves to the crowds along Halleck Street during last year's parade.

 FILE PHOTO

The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce is asking for nominations for the 2023 Touch of Dutch Grand Marshal. The Touch of Dutch festival will be held on Aug. 12, with the new Grand Marshal featured in the parade.

Nominees should be people who have contributed years of outstanding voluntary service to the community without benefit of monetary gain. The nominee must be in good standing in the community and should be someone who displays outstanding service, pride and commitment within the DeMotte community through volunteerism.

Tags