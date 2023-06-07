Blessing Boxes at pocket park

Photo by Cheri Shelhart

Three Blessing Boxes stand in the small pocket park downtown by the municipal parking lot accepting food (left), exchanging books (center) and non-food items (right). Donations can be dropped off at these boxes any time and anyone in need can help themselves.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

DEMOTTE — Help keep hungry families fed in our communities throughout the year!

Let’s Stock the Shelves! In an effort to keep the Good Neighbor and Sorrowful Mother Food Pantries stocked throughout the year, the DeMotte Chamber is doing a year-long trial at local collection centers.

