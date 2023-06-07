DEMOTTE — Help keep hungry families fed in our communities throughout the year!
Let’s Stock the Shelves! In an effort to keep the Good Neighbor and Sorrowful Mother Food Pantries stocked throughout the year, the DeMotte Chamber is doing a year-long trial at local collection centers.
Collections will be taken throughout the year at the following
DeMotte and Wheatfield businesses:
First Hometown Mortgage in DeMotte
Dobson Chiropractic in DeMotte
Additionally, if you would like to add non-perishable items regularly to the Blessing Boxes that are permanently fixed at the DeMotte Police Department and Garden Park (the little park just south of First Hometown Mortgage), you can always contribute there – anytime.
“Thank you to our collection center businesses and to all who generously donate to these very special causes. The need for our food pantries is sadly very present in our communities and we are happy to help ‘Stock the Shelves’ with donations to help these local organizations,” the DeMotte Chamber stated.
Thank you for your help in feeding those right here at home.