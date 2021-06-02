DEMOTTE, Ind. — The Demotte American Legion hosted a beautiful Memorial Day event honoring all veterans and fallen comrades. The rows were packed with citizens there to honor their veterans, whether they be near or far.
The service opened with Commander Mike Hurst, welcoming the community of Demotte with open arms. From there, the invocation was performed by Pastor Ed Van Wijk, as all participants bowed their heads and prayed as one. Desiree Holmes sang two songs for the citizens, “God Bless America” and the “Star-Spangled Banner”.
The speaker for this event, Dan Lewandowski, served in the military fighting from 1967 to 1974. Lewandowski said that people often mistake Memorial Day for Veterans Day, and although Veterans may be honored, it’s about the fighters that didn’t make it home.
Lewandowski said it is about people “whose father’s wept in private, and whose mother’s never saw them again.” Lewandowski strongly stated that Memorial Day was not only a “stark and painful reminder” but a “time of expression and selfless service” to be honored for the fighters all around the world.
When Lewandowski asked the crowd if any one of the citizens were World War II veterans, a participant from the crowd could be heard whispering, “My Casey was”. The placing of the Memorial Wreath was performed by Legion Auxiliary. The closing parts of the event included the Retirement of Colors, a last benediction by Pastor Ed Van Wijk, and the closing was given by Commander Mike Hurst. The Demotte American Legion put on a beautiful service for their community, making everyone feel welcome, and honoring fighters for America, whether they be near or far.