RENSSELAER — After completing nine years of service, two local farming leaders termed off the Indiana Soybean Alliance.
Kendell Culp and David Rodibaugh were recognized for representing Jasper County farmers as part of the alliance. Both served three, three-year terms and served on a handful of committees as a director. They were both on the sustainability and value creation committee and the policy and membership committee.
The Indiana Soybean Alliance Board of Directors consists of 24 farmers elected to the position by fellow soybean farmers. The alliance promotes, educates and works to find new uses for soybeans while also directing how funding is spent. Culp and Rodibaugh are part of district 1, which includes about 20 counties.
Culp became involved with the Indiana Soybean Alliance after terming off the Indiana Farm Bureau Board in 2012. He wanted to continue to be involved in agriculture policy and an opening on the Indiana Soybean Alliance was available. Culp thought it was a good transition.
“I wanted to stay involved with the issues that are affecting Indiana agriculture,” Culp said. “Being part of the membership and policy committee is what I’m most passionate about. We talk about issues affecting Indiana agriculture and Indiana soybean farmers. We work with state and federal legislators to try to get legislation passed that supports agriculture and soybean agriculture.”
Culp also served on the governance committee and as the Indiana Soybean Alliance Board representative on the American Soybean Association Board of Directors.
Rodibaugh received a call from the previous board chairman and decided to offer his candidacy. Rodibaugh was the alliance board’s chair in 2020 and vice chair in 2019. He was also part of the budget and finance committee.
“It helps to have input and to be aware of the different projects, expenditures of money and investments that are made with the check-off dollars,” Rodibaugh said.
Rodibaugh grows soybeans and corn plus manages a farrow to finish hog farm with his brothers and family. He’s proud of the investments the alliance has made during his tenure.
Two of the most significant projects to him are the investments made to the Indiana Corn and Soybean Innovation Center at Purdue University and the Glass Barn at the Indiana State Fair.
The Indiana Corn and Soybean Innovation Center at Purdue University is a 25,500 square foot facility at the Agronomy Center for Research and Education. The facility opened in the fall of 2016.
“That turned out to be very successful in terms of a partnership which had been ongoing. It enhanced the investment bringing more cooperation among the schools at Purdue,” Rodibaugh said. “At that point in time, the president of Purdue Mitch Daniels thought it was very important to invest in plant sciences to improve products. That was a big boost.”
Rodibaugh used the example of the drone project that brought together engineers, aviation scientists, computer scientists, biologists and agronomists. The drones analyzed the fields.
The Glass Barn is sponsored by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and gives fairgoers an inside look at Indiana’s agriculture industry through displays, games and programs. Since 2013, thousands of fairgoers have visited the barn.
“This is a major investment on the fairgrounds,” Rodibaugh said. “Its mission is to inform the public, of all ages, about agriculture and the things that we do and why we do them the way we do them.”
Opportunities were available for Rodibaugh to be a part of the American Soybean Association, but he wants to slow down. He has served as a past president of Indiana Pork and a member of the Rensselaer Central School Corporation School Board.
Culp has been farming since 1978 and three generations of Culps operate the family farm. They grow soybeans, corn and wheat, and raise beef cattle and hogs.
Culp was honored as an Indiana Prairie Farmer Master Farmer in 2001 and presented an Indiana Distinguished Hoosier Award in 2012.
Culp was part of the alliance’s mission to promote Indiana soybeans as he traveled to Scotland for an international stage. He helped promote a concrete sealer made of mainly soybeans. The sealer idea started after the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) approached the alliance with the idea of better protecting concrete bridges and roads.
“We worked with Purdue to develop something and they came up with the sealer,” Culp said. “It was originally going to be used on the concrete seams, but now it’s being used on bridges and intersections of the interstate.”
The product, PoreShield, is bio-friendly and was promoted at the same time the Climate Summit was happening.
“We were part of the Climate Summit, but we took advantage of having those countries there that we could promote this product to,” Culp said. “It ties Indiana all together from an INDOT or state government request, to Purdue and the school of agriculture involved, to a farmer run entity, all worked out and tied together really well.”
As a representative of Indiana on the American Soybean Association Board of Directors, Culp put a large amount of focus on policy. The American Soybean Association represents soybean farmers on federal and international policy issues important to the soybean industry.
“It kept me up to speed on Farm Bill discussions, farm policy regulations and EPA issues and the issues that we as farmers deal with every day,” Culp said. “I led some subcommittees on our policy process regarding the Farm Bill and crop insurance. That’s where my passion is at and that’s why I focus on the policy side.”
Culp will be terming off the American Soybean Association Board in two years. He has served seven years.