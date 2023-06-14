Culp in first talks

State Representative freshman Kendell Culp participated in his first state budget talks this spring.

RENSSELAER — State Representative Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) took a deep dive into his first state budget discussions this spring, helping fellow Indiana lawmakers unfurl a $44.5 billion budget for the next two years.

Lawmakers set aside funding for mental health, public health and education, including an expansion of the state’s school choice voucher program.

