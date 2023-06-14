RENSSELAER — State Representative Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) took a deep dive into his first state budget discussions this spring, helping fellow Indiana lawmakers unfurl a $44.5 billion budget for the next two years.
Lawmakers set aside funding for mental health, public health and education, including an expansion of the state’s school choice voucher program.
“It’s a balanced budget with a surplus,” Culp said. “The rule of thumb, I’ve learned, is 10 to 12 percent of the budget, they try to keep in reserve for a rainy day. If something comes up, you don’t want to be strapped for cash.
“They base what they spend off of what they bring in. That’s good to a point, but just because you bring it in doesn’t mean you necessarily spend it. You can only save so much. There is a state law that says if you have over 12 percent of your budget in reserve, you have to give it back to the taxpayers, which is what happened last year. They did try to invest in things that are important or cut taxes and we did so with both in this budget.”
A large portion of the budget — 47% — is earmarked for K-12 education, with another 10% for higher education. It ends textbook and curriculum fees for public and charter school students and includes $1.2 billion for K-12 school tuition support.
The budget also expands income eligibility for school choice vouchers from 300% of the free and reduced price lunch limit to 400%. So a family of four making up to $220,00 a year would now become eligible in the voucher system.
The district Culp represents doesn’t feature any charter schools, with DeMotte’s Christian school the closest and it falls into Rep. Mike Aylesworth’s district. Aylesworth is a Republican from Hebron.
Culp said he did hear from public school officials as negotiations for the budget began, with many of them disheartened by the then-proposed plan to roll vouchers into the whole formula for schools. They feel it takes away funding from traditional public schools, which makes up all of Culp’s district.
Proponents believe only a small group of individuals are going to benefit from the voucher system overall.
“I’ve told them just because public dollars are going to charters or privates, doesn’t mean if it didn’t it would come to public education,” he said. “Those aren’t education dollars that are going from one place to another. Likely they would go somewhere outside education if it didn’t go there. I really believe that is the case. Yes, it does create competition, but 92 percent of all students are in public education. In these rural counties that I represent, it’s a lot closer to 100 percent than 92. I’m not saying that’s bad.
“A lot of teachers, in a lot of cases, feel like they are under appreciated, and I don’t like to hear that. They feel like their second class because they’re going to get the leftovers or whatever, and that’s obviously not the case. I want to continue to understand their concerns. I want to meet with them again this summer because they maybe didn’t like this per se, but still there’s a lot more money coming into education than what had currently, so that’s a positive thing.”
Culp said there is $2 billion of new education funding (K-12) included in this budget, a number that was helped by calls from public school administrators to their representatives.
“That’s a lot of dollars because there was nearly that much two years ago,” Culp said. “Big leaps … not that there’s not some catching up to do … but big leaps for K-12 education. Now people can disagree what the priorities are, but it’s still a lot of new money. They raised the threshold for who qualifies for a voucher. Now they estimate about 97 percent of the students qualify for a voucher, which I think that should be the goal. You want to take away the financial burdens of an individual.
“Our constitution in Indiana guarantees every student has the right to free education. If you believe in the choice part of that then you choose vouchers over public. Over 90 percent of (the funds) go to public schools, and in this area and in my district, that is the main choice.”
The plan also paves the way for lawmakers’ plan to reduce the income tax rate to 2.9% by 2027 by reducing the rate a half-percent a year for the next two years. It also eliminates income tax for active military pay.
“For those folks who are serving, will not have to pay income tax on their compensation for their military service,” Culp said. “That came up a lot on my legislative survey that I sent out the first of the year. I was happy to report that as another increase.”
Mental health programs will get a big boost with $50 million in each year of the plan to help prop up current centers in Indiana while possibly creating additional ones.
“More services will be available for individuals with those needs,” Culp said.
Public health will also get a boost with $150 million set aside — or $75 million per year — for health departments.
“Most of those monies are going to come back to county health departments. I’m really excited about that. It gives a lot more flexibility to local departments,” Culp said.
The budget also allows more grant funding opportunities for cities and counties. Jasper County is currently developing a county-wide EMS service, which could be eligible to compete for these new funds.
“I’m happy to report to our local officials that there will be some opportunities if they want to fund EMS with the competitive grant process,” Culp said.
Another increase comes in the form of pay increases to state police troopers, with new troopers starting at $70,000 or 30% more than the current amount.
“They are woefully underpaid. And conservation officers fall into that as well. I thought that was a really good investment,” Culp said.
University projects, like those currently at Purdue University, as well as economic development and land acquisition proposals also benefit from the two-year budget.