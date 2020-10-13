DEMOTTE — The artwork of Judy Crawford is on display in the library, installed on the special exhibition wall. Crawford is showing nine works, including oil paintings on canvas, along with charcoal and pastel works on paper. The theme of the exhibit is creatures of our sky, land, and sea, and includes large and small pieces of art.
Crawford has a studio and gallery near her home, as well as showing and selling her work through statewide and regional galleries, including Prairie Arts Council in Rensselaer, Hoosier Salon in Indianapolis, South Shore Arts in Munster, Chesterton Gallery in Chesterton, Art Barn in Valparaiso, and the Indiana Artists’ Club, based in Indianapolis.
If you are interested in a commissioned work of art, just call 987-4861 to talk with the artist.
Please make a point of checking out Crawford’s beautiful work the next time you visit the DeMotte Public Library. In these times especially, the library offers so much more than books.
To see more of Crawford’s work, please visit: www.judycrawfordart.com