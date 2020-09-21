RENSSELAER — DeMotte artist Judy Crawford will have a solo exhibit entitled “FACETS” sponsored by the Prairie Arts Council during the month of October at the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer. It will be an exhibition of original paintings and drawings. The show will have an opening reception on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2-4 p.m. at the Carnegie Center, where face masks and social distancing will be in effect, and the public is welcome. The exhibit will remain open through Nov. 5.
This show will include a sizable number of Crawford’s large works, many created for specific shows and never seen altogether. The representational artworks are composed of figurative works, still lifes, and landscapes executed in oils, pastels, and charcoals. Crawford is also including many small works in lovely groupings of these paintings.
This exhibit will be a visual treat showcasing newly created pieces by Crawford as well as examples highlighting her extensive career and participation in many national, statewide and regional shows. Her affiliation with statewide and regional galleries, and the myriad commissioned artworks from her studio created throughout the years will be presented as well.
The Carnegie Center is located at 301 N. Van Rensselaer St., Rensselaer, IN 47978. Phone:219.866.5278.
For a preview of Crawford’s work, please visit the artist’s website at: www.judycrawfordart.com