Donations continue to pour into the national Honor Flight program, but it is unknown when the next set of veterans will take flight.
The Honor Flight Network said recently that it has postponed trips through April 30 in response to COVID-19. Honor Flight participants with questions about their individual trip should contact their local Honor Flight hub.
The local hub that involves Jasper County veterans is located in Lafayette. Planes leave from Purdue University Airport on the Purdue University campus.
Jasper County REMC in Rensselaer helps fund the local Honor Flight program. Stephanie Johnson of REMC’s marketing and member services said she has not heard from Honor Flight officials since the last scheduled flight was canceled last spring.
County residents and organizations continue to donate, however. Most recently, the congregation at Kniman Methodist Church donated funds for the next Honor Flight, which could occur next fall at the earliest.
The mission of Honor Flight is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for the country.
Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the chance to share stories and experiences with each other, remember friends and comrades lost and visit national memorials dedicated to the fallen and those who fought in battle.
All honored veterans travel at no cost to the veteran.
The Honor Flight Network, which is headquartered in Virginia, is currently serving veterans who served from World War II to the Korean War and through Vietnam. It also serves terminally ill veterans from any era of service.
According to the network, 23,045 veterans were flown to D.C. in 2019, including 13,070 Vietnam veterans. A total of 245,178 veterans have flown since the program began in 2005.
Veterans are allowed to bring guardians along and the network had 18,284 support people take part in Honor Flights in 2019. A total of 181,501 guardians have participated in the program since 2005.
To donate to a local Honor Flight hub, call Kevin Bol at (765) 357-1000 or email him at info@honorflightlafayette.com.