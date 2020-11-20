WHEATFIELD — In a letter to FFA members, parents and supporters, FFA Advisor Garrett Bitterling said the annual FFA Member Auction would be postponed this year. The auction is a fun fundraiser where the members are “auctioned” off for a day of work to the highest bidder and is accompanied by a dinner for the members and the bidders.
With the county at the orange level of community spread of the virus, Bitterling wrote, “The Jasper County Health Department is requiring that events be held at a capacity of 50 people or less. In the past two years, we have had close to 100 people at the member auction, so in order to keep up the tradition of our Member Auction, we must postpone until the spring semester.”
Hoping to keep the tradition of hosting the event in-person, Bitterling wrote they hope to be able to have the dinner and auction in the spring semester. Invitations for the fall event had already been sent before the decision to postpone.