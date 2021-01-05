JASPER COUNTY — A digital sign trumpeting county events and COVID updates will soon grace the Jasper County Courthouse lawn.
The county commissioners recently approved placement of the sign on the northeast corner of the courthouse, replacing the old, portable vinyl signs used frequently in the past.
This project and others hover around $114,000, with most of the money ($108,000) coming via an education and awareness grant created by the CARES Act due to the COVID pandemic.
Grant money had to be used by Dec. 31 and the county’s plans for the money fell under the deadline on Dec. 30. The money will also purchase TV monitors at the health department’s new home on South Sparling Avenue, a second digital sign at the fairgrounds, three portable plastic framing signs that will be shared between the highway department and the sheriff’s department and more.
The digital sign for the courthouse was purchased from a company in Argos. Wynn Masonry of Morocco has been authorized by the commissioners to build a limestone structure to support the sign at a cost of $6,000.
The structure will match the limestone exterior of the courthouse, said commissioner president Kendell Culp.
The commissioners also approved repair work at the county correctional building’s overhead doors. The doors were damaged by a recent wind storm and they are covered by insurance.
Wind also damaged the roof of the courthouse gazebo, particularly the cupola at the very top. Shingles will need to be pulled away to get at the cupola, Culp said, and it was suggested the county look into installing a metal roof on the gazebo.
“I’m not sure that would blend in with the courthouse,” Culp added.
Commissioner Dick Maxwell, however, suggested the county could look into purchasing a steel roof that copies the look of shingles.