JASPER COUNTY — When a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system was built in conjunction with construction of the Jasper County Jail in 2007, few could foresee the problems it would create.
Design flaws made it impossible to heat the building in the winter and cool in the summer, Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson said
“When Sheriff Williamson says, ‘This is a mess,’” county commissioner Kendall Culp said prior to the official introduction of the jail’s new solar array to local officials and the media on Monday, “he couldn’t be more accurate.”
“It was like we had a steel collar around our neck,” Culp added.
Energy costs were astronomical, reaching an average of $25,000 per month while the 120-bed correctional facility’s 70 deputies and correctional and administration staff struggled for comfort.
The county’s three commissioners reviewed multiple proposals to improve the jail’s HVAC, energy efficiency and reduce energy costs to the taxpayers. They looked at electric and natural gas options and, Culp joked, even wood-burning stoves.
“But we thought having chainsaws and axes around inmates wasn’t a safe thing,” he said with a laugh.
It was then that county officials authorized a heat audit of the facility by a Trane Technologies and Solential Energy team to pinpoint the underlying issues.
The team found “serious deficiencies in the airflow” in the heating and cooling system, Culp said.
After its assessment, Trane-Solential suggested the county move to solar energy to rectify the problem.
Solar energy was attractive for a number of reasons, including:
• Potential to supply 50 to 100 percent of the jail’s energy needs, reducing monthly energy costs.
• Sunshine is free so the cost of solar energy wont go up like natural gas.
• Solar equipment costs have gone down significantly in recent years, reducing upfront costs.
• With the energy savings, the system pays for itself.
• Solar energy is renewable and reduces the jail’s carbon footprint.
Trane-Solential was contracted to build a 2,232-panel solar array on 3.5 acres behind the jail in December 2019 and the project was completed in February of this year. It will generate between 50% to 100% of the jail’s energy needs with an annual generating capability of 1.1 million kilowatt hours.
In essence, that is enough wattage to power every household in Jasper County for 81 days, said Solential CEO Jim Shaw.
“In the past,” said Williamson, who has been a fixture at the jail since it was built, first as a detective then later as chief deputy and now as sheriff, “I didn’t pay much attention to the jail’s energy system other than our monthly bills and complaints about how cold the jail was. Now with our own solar system and the other upgrades, we’re reducing our energy costs and able to maintain comfortable temperatures across the jail.
“Saving taxpayer money on energy is a huge benefit.”
The solar array includes a cloud-based, real-time remote monitoring system that administrators at the jail can access from any web-enabled device to check system performance, Shaw added.
They can see how much power is being generated, the power flow, outdoor conditions, equipment status as well as production and consumption reports. Shaw said his company uses the system for maintenance checks.
Solential representatives will also install a pollinator habitat under the jail’s array this spring, with the wildflowers, which won’t grow high enough to interfere with the panels, providing habitat for bees, birds, small animals, etc.
Among those attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony were commissioners Culp and Dick Maxwell; council members Rein Bontrager, Gary Fritts and Brett Risner; Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh, whose county uses a solar array at its correctional facility; Trane Technologies rep Brian Pickering, who worked closely with the county commissioners and jail officials on the project; and White County Sheriff Bill Brooks.
Former sheriff Orville Perry, who pushed for the construction of a new jail in the mid-2000s, was also on hand.
Senator Ron Alting, who has worked with Trane on other projects in the past, congratulated Jasper County on its decision to go green during a video call from the statehouse.