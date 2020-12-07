RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Historical Society Museum in Rensselaer is home to the Helenor Alter Davisson Interpretive Center.
A sign directing the public to the center was recently placed near the entrance of the museum. It was designed by Rein Borntrager of Reinforcement Designs, with the frame for the sign designed by Terry Miller of Chief Industries in Rensselaer.
Roger Buschman, president of the Jasper County Historical Society, painted and installed the sign.
Rev. Davisson has been recognized as the first female ordained within any of the denominations currently making up the United Methodist Church. Since she was ordained in Jasper County and the museum has a significant collection of items tied to Helenor and her family, the church asked the museum to house the Interpretive Center.
There are five sites within Jasper County that the Methodist Church has recognized as being associated with Helenor, her family and the Methodist Protestant church into which Helenor was ordained. The Jasper County Museum building was built as a Free Will Baptist Church and located in the area now known as Hal Gray Park. However, when the building was purchased by the Methodist Protestants, it was moved to its current location.
The Methodist Protestants also met at the Rosebud School House, which is now located in the Pioneer Village at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
The Dale Alter home northwest of Remington is recognized as one of the five sites since it was in that house that Helenor was ordained. Her father, Rev. John Alter, is buried in the family cemetery behind the home that he and his sons constructed from stones quarried behind the house.
The fifth site is the Sandridge Cemetery where Helenor is buried.