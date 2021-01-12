JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Health Department has moved into its new home.
Last month, the department began the process of transitioning to the former youth center on 910 S. Sparling Avenue behind Saint Joseph’s College. The building is across from the entrance to the college’s old baseball field.
The building provides more room for the department, which had called the annex building its home since the 1990s. The department’s front entrance was on 105 W. Kellner Blvd.
The annex also housed the prosecutor’s office, which has since moved into an old bank building on Cullen St. A maze of hallways and tight spaces, the annex was also the location of the county’s third court before it was closed.
All that remains in the annex building, which was first purchased by REMC in the 1940s and was used by the company through the 1980s, is old office furniture that other county departments can pick through if they wish, said county commissioner Kendell Culp.
Once the annex is declared empty, the county plans to put the building up for sale this winter. The county will also hold a county auction in late February or early March to sell any remaining office equipment as well as county vehicles and other items.
The commissioners will be asking county departments to provide a list of items for the auction in upcoming weeks.
The health department is currently closed to the public, but those in need of vaccinations can make an appointment by calling 866-4917.
The new site/old youth center also houses te offices of Crossroads CASA, as well as a public meeting room that will used by county agencies such as the commissioners and council.