RENSSELAER — The last meeting of the year brought accolades for outgoing council members and welcome for their replacements. Both Andy Andree and Gerrit DeVries were lauded for their service to the county and the many ways they contributed, the various boards they held seats for and the work they did throughout the county.
Andree lost his bid for reelection this year. DeVries chose not to run again after 12 years on the council. Andree joked that people asked him for recommendations on who to vote for with three at-large seats up for grabs. He said he didn’t expect them to beat him out of a seat though. He was good-natured about his loss and welcomed the two new council members, Brian Moore and Jeff DeYoung who will take their seats in 2021.
Council President Rein Bontreger apologized to the two men for their last meeting being virtual. They did not meet in person Tuesday evening due to the county’s high risk rating for COVID-19. DeVries didn’t get the memo, and showed up at the meeting place to find it dark and locked up. He had good humor about the situation when he finally joined the meeting as the board was preparing to vote for adjournment. He had dressed in an award winning “ugly” sweater. “I’m sorry your final meeting was a trip to nowhere,” Bontreger said.
Although moving to a different office, Auditor Kim Grow was also commended for her work as the auditor. She will take over the office of County Recorder Jan. 1, and Donya Jordan, who held the position of treasurer steps into the auditor’s position. Grow received gratitude for helping the council through the budget process each year, and making it easier to go through the budgets line by line.
“We thank you for all the talents you’ve brought to these meetings,”Bontreger said.
Commissioner Kendell Culp thanked Andree for his help with repairs and renovations at the courthouse and the new annex, which was converted from a bank to office for county agencies. “You took charge and took care of that,” he told Andree. Of DeVries, he said, “There is no more community minded person than Gerrit. They’ll be great resources.”
The council approved a few transfers, moving funds from one line item to another to finish out the year for the auditor’s office, treasurer’s office and drainage. The salaray ordinance for 2021 was also approved as was the meeting schedule for the new year. The council meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the meeting room of the CASA offices on Sparling Ave. rather than the meeting room at the courthouse. The new meeting room has been decked out with monitors, speakers and equipment for meetings to be held virtually.
The council also approved board appointments with no changes to the rosters, with the exception of the Kankakee Iroqouis Regional Planning Commission. Andree was the representative for the council on that board, and Brian Moore stepped up to volunteer for the board. “Way to step up right out of the gate,” Councilman Gary Fritts remarked.
Both he and DeYoung were welcomed to the board. “I hope Jeff and I can do a good job,” Moore said.
The county council will consider a request from Sheriff Pat Williamson at their next meeting in January. Williamson had asked the board to consider adding an hour of overtime to the work schedule for the school resource officers working at KV schools. His office has received numerous complaints of speeding before and after school in the vicinity of the high school. He asked that these two officers be allowed to patrol the area during peak times to control the speeding problem. Depending on how the council chooses, if they choose, it would add an additional $8,000 to $13,000 to the sheriff’s budget.
“We put public safety at the forefront,” Bontreger said. Advising the councilmen, he continued, “Put some time in thinking about it. Talk to the sheriff, talk to Paul (Norwine); he works at the school and make a decision in January.”
“If not,” Williamson said, “we’ll get along with what we have and will explain that to the residents.”