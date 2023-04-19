County Council

Paul Norwine (left), 1st district, commends Bryan Overstreet for his dedication to Jasper County over his 18-year run as Jasper County Ag and Natural Resources Educator.

 Photo by Nathan Jaki

RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Council met on April 18 to discuss appointments, appropriations, many salary ordinance amendments, and to recognize a civil servant for his time working in Jasper County. The meeting was presided by council President Steven Jordan, 3rd district.

Paul Norwine, 1st district, gave a tribute to Bryan Overstreet, who had served as Jasper County Ag and Natural Resources Educator within the Purdue Extension Office from 2005 to March of this year. Norwine noted the great service Overstreet provided in his nearly-two decades of work in Jasper County.