RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Council met at the CASA facility, which has a larger room to afford proper social distancing than does their regular meeting room at the courthouse. The council held the second review as required by law for several government agencies to adopt their budgets. The first to be adopted was the budget for the Rensselaer Central School Corporation.
The school corporation has to have its budget approved by the county council because it has an appointed school board, rather than an elected board. Superintendent Curtis Craig was on hand to answer any questions the council may have, but there were none. Council President Rein Bontreger said the council is obligated to tell these agencies to keep their budgets within the state’s growth factor and to approve the budgets presented.
The council also adopted the budgets for the Jasper County Airport Authority, Northwest Indiana Solid Waste and the Iroquois River Conservancy District. As the county with the largest Assessed Values among the five counties involved in the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District , it has the responsibility of approving the budget, which comes from landfill tipping fees and not taxes. This could change once the NIPSCO generating plant closes at Wheatfield, when this responsibility could go to White County instead.
Animal Control
Council members wanted to address an issue with a Facebook post on the Jasper County Animal Control page that stated hours were changing due to budget cuts. Bontreger explained it was not budget cuts, but rather an attempt to hold Animal Control within its budget. Animal Control Director Mark Sinclair has asked for an additional $22,000 from the council to cover a payroll shortfall after spending the budgeted amount. Rather than approving the additional funds, the council settled on funding the remaining months of 2020 at the budgeted amount, which would be $3,900 per month. The council had budgeted nearly $39,000 for payroll, and with the amount of hours and staffing, that amount went over budget to nearly $60,000.
“We’re not cutting care,” Bontreger said. He also thanked the residents who donate to the shelter providing food and supplies for the animals’ care.
Transfer request debated
A transfer of funds requested by the Veterans Affairs office was tabled last month after the council members decided they wanted more information. The request was to transfer $1,200 from the office’s travel budget to office furniture to pay for new furniture for the office. Council members were reluctant to approve the request and hoped for clarity from the office. No one was present at this month’s meeting, so the council voted to approve a transfer of $600 instead, while also hoping to hear from either Pat Donnelly or Tim Flinn to discuss the matter.
Any money left in a budget line item at the end of the year goes into the county’s general fund. The concern was whether purchasing new furniture was a necessary use of funds. Councilman Steve Jordan said the county acquired a building with a lot of furniture in it, and questioned the need to buy furniture instead.
Interlocal Agreement
The council approved an interlocal agreement with the Town of DeMotte and NORWEJ (water board), which allows for a TIF district in the I-65/St. Rd. 10 corridor with NORWEJ and DeMotte taking sewer and/or water services to the area to enhance future growth and to assist current businesses with the utilities. A new truck stop complex is being built on the west side of I-65 within Jasper County, and the plan is to provide the utilities to this new business as well.