Donating smiles

Addison Brown provided the DeMotte Police Department with 15 "smile" bags from her non-profit she founded, Miles of Many Smiles. Blue bags are for boys, red for girls, and contain items to help comfort a child after a traumatic incident.

 Provided

DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council went on the defensive Monday night at their April meeting when confronted by Jasper County Commissioner Jeff DeYoung and new Economic Development director Sara DeYoung (no relation). Project Ribeye, a meat processing plant planning to open this year, has asked to connect to the town’s utilities. At the March meeting, Jeff Cambe, president of the town council said he had received calls from county commissioners and he felt like they were being “pushed” to move the process along, but, he said that was not the case.

Sarah DeYoung said they had hoped to give a presentation to the council but that it was difficult to get a hold of the town hall to be put on the agenda. Town Manager Michael Cain said it is not difficult to contact the town hall and the only message he had came that morning asking if there was an agenda.

