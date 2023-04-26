DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council went on the defensive Monday night at their April meeting when confronted by Jasper County Commissioner Jeff DeYoung and new Economic Development director Sara DeYoung (no relation). Project Ribeye, a meat processing plant planning to open this year, has asked to connect to the town’s utilities. At the March meeting, Jeff Cambe, president of the town council said he had received calls from county commissioners and he felt like they were being “pushed” to move the process along, but, he said that was not the case.
Sarah DeYoung said they had hoped to give a presentation to the council but that it was difficult to get a hold of the town hall to be put on the agenda. Town Manager Michael Cain said it is not difficult to contact the town hall and the only message he had came that morning asking if there was an agenda.
Deidra Dezelich, general manager of the plant, said she had emailed with the town’s engineer and he had not returned her emails.
Jeff DeYoung told the council there are two commissioners from the north end of the county. “We are open to business and to growth. If you need anything, call us. We’re here for you,” he said.
Cambe said they had expected to see a presentation for the whole council at that meeting. He and Councilman Mark Boer had seen a presentation earlier.
Cain said they hope to have an agreement between the town and the company by next meeting, which will be May 22, at 7 p.m. at the town hall.
Later, Sara DeYoung confirmed the company is on the agenda for the May meeting and will be giving their presentation then.
She explained, “Project Ribeye has done an amazing job meeting with local officials, farmers and community members in the past several months to share their vision with the community. It is unique in that Project Ribeye is a meat processing facility that will be direct to retail. Nelson Schoon and his wife Sandy are the owners. The plant is projected to process 100 cattle per week and 10 to 20 hogs per week.
"Project Ribeye will be a large supporter of local 4-H clubs by setting aside processing slots during fair season for beef, hogs, lambs and goats. They are also looking to process chickens and turkeys for 4-H'ers as well. Schoon wants this operation to promote transparency between the food industry and consumers. They will have a retail store featuring USDA- inspected meat from local farms. Locally supplied food is a huge benefit to the local community and farming community.”
The town council approved a rezoning request for Grace Fellowship Church, which plans to build a facility for children’s activities next to the church. The property they plan to build on is zoned residential, and the request was to rezone to a business zone with a special exception for the facility. A resident, Maryann Mahlen asked the council what would happen if the church were to sell in the future with the business zone in place. She was told with the special exception in place, any business would have to fit into that purpose and would have to adhere to that zoning.
Kim Kittening, the town’s building inspector, explained the property sits between the church and a cemetery, near an industrial area, and not by homes.
The town council accepted bids to repair and paint the exterior of the town hall, pavilion and band shell at Spencer Park and repairs and exterior paint to the Depot Museum. The town hall bid came in at $8,650, the band shell and pavilion for $6,200, slightly higher with semi-transparent paint to the wood on the structures, and $5,100 for the depot.
The branch pick up program will begin in May with pick up the first Monday of each month with the exception of September due to Labor Day. In September, branch pick up will be Tuesday following the holiday.
Alana Bowman reported for the Parks Department there were 325 children who participated in the Easter egg Hunt. “It was one of the nicest days we’ve had,” she said. They are hoping to open the pool for the Memorial Day weekend. An assessment of the pool is scheduled for May 4.
Addison Brown, a student at Kankakee Valley High School, presented the police department with 15 bags with items for children through her non-profit organization she founded, Miles of Many Smiles. She gives the bags to police departments to give to children who have been in traumatic incidents. The “smile” bags contain items to brighten the child’s day. So far, she said she has delivered 3,000 bags to 19 police departments in Indiana. This is her first year at KV, and she said the Interact Club is helping her pack the bags.