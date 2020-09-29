DEMOTTE — During Monday night’s meeting of the NORWEJ board, which oversees the water system in and around DeMotte opened the floor to Bill Krueger, who has been complaining about the new hydrant maintenance fee imposed on residents whose property is within 800 feet of a fire hydrant. The fee was approved by the board in October of last year and was listed as a fee on property owners’ tax bill from the county in May.
Krueger, who has written letters to the editor appearing in this newspaper, was given three minutes to speak by the board president Andy Andree. Krueger said he has asked for information from the town in regards to the fee proposal and its approval by the board. The fee and utility rate increases were advertised in a legal in the Kankakee Valley Post News before the meeting as is required by law, but many residents were caught by surprise when they saw the fee of $120 added to their tax bills. As he is not a resident in the DeMotte town limits, Krueger feels this fee is “taxation without representation” because he cannot vote for the town council, which in turn appoints the members of the NORWEJ board.
He also mentioned that the town’s attorney, Emily Waddle had told the board members not to talk to hiim or answer his questions. He said she is employed by them, but does not control them.
Board member John Price said he has not been told by anyone not to speak to Krueger. The other board members also said she has not asked them to stop answering Krueger’s questions.
Price also questioned Krueger’s assertion that the fire department’s use of the hydrants wasn’t worth the money NORWEJ is getting from property owners charged the fee. He referred to Krueger’s letter to the editor that was printed in the Sept. 17 edition, in which Krueger wrote, “The ordinance is not reasonable for the charge of $120, when at most, maybe 200 responses per year might require the use of a hydrant, yet 2,015 parcels are charged. A charge of $20/year might be considered reasonable.”
Price said this sounds like the fire department would need to use the hydrants 2,000 times to be worth the fee.
Waddle, who was attending the meeting via Internet, as was Krueger, said the amount chosen came from a study done by a separate acccounting firm, which advised them to charge the amount of $120 per year.
The board is planning to expand the town’s water system to the I-65/St. Rd. 10 corridor. The fees will be used to help fund the expansion and to maintain the water system including a new water treatment plant.
When Krueger’s three minutes were up, Andree stopped him from continuing. When Krueger began to respond to Waddle’s statement, Andree had him muted. The board discussed the continuing issue with him.
Andree said, “We are here for the betterement of the next generation…The majority of the people understand why we’re doing this.”
Board member Don Goetz said he didn’t think Krueger fully understands what the fee is for and said he has spoken with Krueger about the issue.
Waddle said, “I in no way want to be nasty or sarcastic,” but she said she receives multiple e-mails per day from him and she said she and Town Manager Heather Tokarz are spending quite a bit of time each day responding the numerous e-mails.
Tokarz also said his numerous requests for information were sent to Waddle because he had already been given what he had requested and she felt it would be better to go through the attorney when the requests continued.