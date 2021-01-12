ROSELAWN — After being open for just, 12 months, Community Preschool has achieved Level 3 in Paths to QUALITY™, Indiana’s quality rating and improvement system (QRIS) for early learning and child care programs. The preschool program based out of Community Christian Reformed Church in Roselawn was open for nearly 30 years before closing its doors in 2016 when Lincoln Elementary began offering preschool just down the road. When the school’s program closed the church, with guidance from The Child Care Resource Network, made the decision to reopen their program with the goal of serving 32 children in a high quality early education environment.
Community Preschool received generous financial support from local funders, Jasper Newton Foundation and Newton County Economic Development, and statewide funders, Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning and Early Learning Indiana, which allowed the program to purchase high quality materials and perform improvements to the classrooms located in the church as well as provide tuition assistance to qualifying families. The program has continued to serve children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Achieving Paths to QUALITY™ Level 3 means that this program has implemented a planned curriculum which guides child development and promotes school readiness in addition to catering to the health and safety of children and deploying environments that promote early learning. As a Level 3 early education ministry, Community Preschool accepts CCDF vouchers and On My Way Pre-K funding, both ways for income-eligible families to access high quality early learning for their children. These types of funding are key to ensure that children have access to quality, regulated child care and early education across the State of Indiana.
“We are proud of our staff for working diligently to advance to Paths to QUALITY™ Level 3,” says Jill Dahm, director of the preschool program. “This is no small achievement especially in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.”
She adds, “Our hope is that while parents are working, their children will be able to attend our program and receive a high quality preschool education.”
To enroll your child(ren) at Community Preschool, visit their website www.communitypreschool.net or call 219-251-0149.
To find out if your family is eligible for CCDF vouchers or On My Way Pre-K, go to https://earlyedconnect.fssa.in.gov/onlineApp/home.