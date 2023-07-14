Jasper County Trails Club

The Jasper County Trails Club is planning trails for northern Jasper County for bike riders, walkers and joggers.

DEMOTTE — The Jasper County Trails Club is a public nonprofit group whose goal is to have trails in the county that will connect communities and give people a safe place to walk, run or ride bicycles. They meet once a month at one of the county libraries and have an upcoming meeting on July 17, at the DeMotte Library at 7 p.m.

At June’s meeting, the club had Mitch Barloga of the Northern Indiana Regional Plan Commission as the guest speaker. Barloga has been helping communities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties build trails for 20 years. He is also the president of the Greenways Foundation of Indiana, which teaches people about non-motorized transportation. He told the group that in 2012 the National Parks Service surveyed Jasper County for areas where trails could be built and that plan was “put on a shelf” until the Jasper County Trails Club came along.

