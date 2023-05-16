Click it or ticket
By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

Porter County, Indiana — The Porter County Traffic Safety Partnership (TSP) is joining agencies from across the state to urge drivers to buckle up during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort.

The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 15 to June 4, 2023. The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).