The Cindy McKinney Scholarship was created to honor the memory of Cindy McKinney and her contribution to the field of special education. Cindy, who lost her life in an automobile accident on Feb. 23, 1994, was an alumna of Kankakee Valley High School and the University of Evansville. She taught in Texas and at Kankakee Valley before joining the staff of Cooperative School Services in the fall of 1993 as a behavior consultant.
As well as being an exemplary teacher, McKinney was involved in many church and community activities. Her family and friends established this scholarship to assist and encourage future and current special educators in their studies.
To be eligible, applicants must be a senior or graduate of one of the following high schools: Benton Central, Frontier, Kankakee Valley, Covenant Christian High School, North Newton, North White, Rensselaer Central, South Newton, Tri-County or West Central. In addition, applicant must have applied to and/or been accepted by an institution for post-secondary education for undergraduate or graduate study in special education for the 2020-2021 school year to qualify for this $500 scholarship.
Qualifying Studies: Special Education Teacher, School Psychologist, Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Speech Pathologist, School Counselor, Blind/Low Vision Instructor, Hearing Impaired Instructor.
Contact Cooperative School Services at (219) 866-8540 or the KVHS Guidance Department for an application. deadline is April 2, 2021.