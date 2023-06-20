MONTICELLO — In 1956, Harold Lehman, a lifetime resident of Wolcott, went to Hubbard Chevrolet and ordered a special car, a Chevy 210. On Friday, June 16, his family gathered to celebrate his possible world record as the longest original owner of a vehicle. With paperwork signed by the grandson of Mel Hubbard, who sold Lehman the car in 1956, and another witness, Steve Schemerhorn, along with copies of the original title work and photographs, Lehman’s grandson Randy Lehman was ready to send it all to the Guiness Book of World Records in hopes of beating the current world record.

He said the current record was 61 years plus a number of days. Harold Lehman has owned his car for 66 years and 306 days as of June 16. “You’ve got to be known for something,” Harold said.

