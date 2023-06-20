MONTICELLO — In 1956, Harold Lehman, a lifetime resident of Wolcott, went to Hubbard Chevrolet and ordered a special car, a Chevy 210. On Friday, June 16, his family gathered to celebrate his possible world record as the longest original owner of a vehicle. With paperwork signed by the grandson of Mel Hubbard, who sold Lehman the car in 1956, and another witness, Steve Schemerhorn, along with copies of the original title work and photographs, Lehman’s grandson Randy Lehman was ready to send it all to the Guiness Book of World Records in hopes of beating the current world record.
He said the current record was 61 years plus a number of days. Harold Lehman has owned his car for 66 years and 306 days as of June 16. “You’ve got to be known for something,” Harold said.
The car was restored to its original luster by Schemerhorn, who said when he looked at the car several years ago, it was in “so-so shape.” The car was not modified during the restoration and still has the original motor and transmission. “We kept it as close to original as possible,” Harold’s son John said. “The seats, the dash are still original and it’s still the original owner and that’s what we’re recognizing today,” he said. It has less than 100,000 miles on it even after all these years.
When asked to speak about the car, Harold joked, “I had a couple hundred pages written but I left them at home.”
The Lehman family, with siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered at the Hubbard Chevrolet dealership in Monticello to commemorate the new record and celebrate Harold’s 94th birthday. Surrounded by family, he spoke about the car and shared stories with them. He said he ordered the car before it was made because he wanted the “3 on the tree” transmission, which wasn’t standard. He also joked that it was special because it didn’t have a radio. “It’s a very unique automobile,” he said.
The car was on display in the Hubbard showroom before the celebration on Friday. Matt Hubbard, Mel Hubbard’s grandson, signed the paperwork as the witness for the dealership. The family had the original title in hand as proof of the purchase, which cost $1,600 at the time. A family member asked Harold how much he had paid for the car, and his answer was, “Less than $100,000.”
Harold and his brother Russell, who is 96, reminisced about their first car, which they purchased together. It was a white Chevy convertible. This was before he bought the 210. He and his wife June will be married for 71 years on June 29, and he said she told him to keep the car and to fix it up. “I never had a garage for it until a couple years ago,” he said. They kept the car in a tool shed. He told how, many years ago, a cow got into the tool shed and couldn’t get out. It backed into a car door and broke a window.
His daughter prompted him to tell how he caught her “cleaning” the car with a mop on a metal holder that scratched the “daylights” out of the car. “I just picked her up and sat her in the corner,” he said. She was just a toddler, but she remembers the incident because she knew he was very angry. The car was still new then.
His son John said he used to lay in the back window when the family took trips to Bluffton, where his mother June’s family lived. It beat trying to lay down on the floor with the hump of the transmission in the middle and he and his brother Dave couldn’t lay down on the seat at the same time.
The Lehman family had fun talking to their patriarchs about the car and their adventures while gathering at the Chevy dealership where there was a lot of laughter and memories shared.
The official word will come from the people at Guiness sometime in the near future, and the family expects Harold will be listed in the book of world records.