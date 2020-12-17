STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) has been reappointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) to chair the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services for the 122nd Indiana General Assembly.
"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and well-being of Hoosiers is more critical than ever," Charbonneau said. "During the 2020 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly took key steps toward improving transparency for the cost of health care services, and I plan to continue this important discussion during the upcoming legislative session as chair the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services. Improving Hoosiers' access to affordable and high-quality health care will be an important topic this year, and I look forward to working on this and other issues with my colleagues."
Charbonneau will also serve as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Ethics and as a member of the Senate Committees on Appropriations; Rules and Legislative Procedure; and Tax and Fiscal Policy.
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
The 2021 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 17. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 4.